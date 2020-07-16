UK weather: 'Mini-heatwave' expected to sweep Britain this weekend

Temperatures could hit 29C in some areas. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK is set to be hit with a mini-heatwave this weekend, with most of the country expected to see temperatures well over 20C.

The Met Office has predicted highs of 29C for some areas of the UK, particularly the south-east of England.

Further high temperatures are expected on Saturday, with a slight dip on Sunday.

Parts of northern England are expected to see high temperatures of 20C or 21C.

Scotland is predicted to see slightly chillier temperatures, averaging in the high teens.

In their long-range weather forecast for Monday, July 20 until Wednesday, July 29, the Met Office are predicting “dry weather and sunny spells” around the time of the weekend of July 25 to 26 for some regions.

The predicted high temperatures mean the UK is expected to be hotter than Ibiza this week.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures are sticking around normal with any warmer weather being short-lived.

“Through the end of July and into August many parts of UK are likely to see periods of drier and settled weather, most especially in the south.

“These settled periods, however, will be interspersed with spells of wet weather, with winds becoming stronger at times.

Wednesday itself will be “generally cloudy”, the Met Office has said, with “outbreaks of mostly light rain and drizzle for many, particularly northern England northwards.”

“Becoming drier in the south during the day with some good breaks developing later, mainly in the southwest. Feeling warm in any sunshine,” it adds.

The evening will remain “rather cloudy” while there is expected to be rain and breezy winds in the northwest overnight.

Thursday is set to be another mostly cloudy day with a few showers, although many areas should be dry, before the temperature begins to rise for much of the UK on Friday.

It comes after a major incident was declared at beaches on the south coast of England as services struggled to cope on the hottest day of the year so far last month.

Thousands of people turned up to beaches in Bournemouth when temperatures soared to 33.3C.

Officials were forced to declare a major incident as services struggled to manage the crowds of people.

There were also reports of fights breaking out and authorities struggling to cope with tonnes of litter that was been left behind.

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood told LBC that people on the packed beaches were "selfish" and that the emergency services are entirely overstretched.

He said he "would hate" to see Bournemouth as a catalyst for a second pandemic peak.

Royal Bournemouth and Poole Hospitals both declared a "major incident standby" because of the crowds.

A spokesman said: "A multi-agency major incident standby has been declared due to the impact of extremely crowded beaches, traffic gridlock on roads around Bournemouth and Poole, the number of incidents of public disorder and risks from fire and to public health.

"Please be assured that both hospitals are working closely with multi-agency partners, including BCP Council, police, fire and South West Ambulance Service to co-ordinate resources across the area to tackle these issues.

"Please stay hydrated and prepare for severe traffic on the roads."