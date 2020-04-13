Andrea Bocelli hailed for Music for Hope performance from closed Milan cathedral

13 April 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 13 April 2020, 10:39

Viewers said Bocelli's performance left them in tears
Viewers said Bocelli's performance left them in tears. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli has been hailed by viewers around the world after delivering a concert of ‘love, healing and hope’ to Italy during the coronavirus crisis.

Performing at the deserted Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday, the singer, 61 sang to the world in the Music for Hope concert.

Fans said they had been left in tears and praised the performance as ‘moving, mesmerising and magnificent’.

Bocelli sang in the closed Milan cathedral after being given special one-off access by Archpriest Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo and Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

He sung odes including Ave Maria and Sancta Maria.

One viewer wrote online: “Andrea Bocelli singing alone inside Milan's empty Duomo is heartbreaking but so powerful and uplifting. Grazie #MUSICFORHOPE.”

Another posted: “'I can't help crying at the heartbreaking beauty of Andrea Bocelli alone in the great duomo, only empty seats in front of him. This moment in history is magnificent and utterly sad. Siamo con te, Italia.”

A third wrote: “Holy cow. Andrea Bocelli's Amazing Grace just now was one of the most remarkable things I've ever seen. Incredibly moving.”

Italy reported being past the peak of coronavirus yesterday, with 431 new deaths reported by the country’s civil protection service - the lowest daily total since March 19.

