Angela Merkel says she has 'hard evidence' of being targeted by Russian hackers

Angela Merkel says she was targeted by Russian hackers. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she has "hard evidence" she was the the target of a Russian hacking attack.

Der Spiegel magazine reported last week that the Ms Merkel was the subject of a hack in 2015 by Russia's GRU military intelligence service, getting hold of a number of emails from her constituency office.

Moscow has previously denied any allegations of hacking abroad.

But despite confirming that there was proof that the "outrageous" hack had taken place, Ms Merkel said she will continue to improve Germany's relationship with Russia.

Speaking in Parliament today, she said: "I can honestly say that it pains me. Every day I try to build a better relationship with Russia and on the other hand there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are doing this."

More to follow...