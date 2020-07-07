Police in Australia pull over man driving erratically to find he was having a 'knife fight' with a snake

7 July 2020, 09:34

The man pulled over and said he thought he had been bitten
The man pulled over and said he thought he had been bitten. Picture: Queensland Police
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

A police officer in Queensland, Australia pulled over a man driving a truck erratically only for the motorist to say he'd been having a knife fight with a venomous snake that had slipped into his vehicle via the gear box.

A petrified Jimmy told officers he believed he had been bitten after the brown snake slithered between his legs, wrapped around him, and "started striking at the chair".

Managing to fight the critter off using a knife and a seatbelt, he then moved it to the back of the truck and began speeding down the highway.

"You can feel my heart," he said in the video, later adding: "It was pretty b****y terrifying...I've never been so happy to see red and blue lights."

Fortunately for Jimmy, he hadn't been bitten by the snake and had just been suffering from shock.

The eastern brown snake is one of the deadliest in Australia, with a particularly neurotoxic venom.

Anyone who is bitten is encouraged to urgently seek medical attention.

