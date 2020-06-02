Live

Black Lives Matter protests LIVE: violent clashes sweep US cities

2 June 2020, 10:49

Police at the scene of the shooting in Las Vegas
Police at the scene of the shooting in Las Vegas. Picture: PA

At least 5,600 people have been arrested as protests continue across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

US president Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not stamp out violent protests over police brutality sparked by the death of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Trump's announcement came as police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators in Washington DC with tear gas so that he could walk to a nearby church and pose with a bible.

Follow all the developments on this story below.

