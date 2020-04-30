Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67

30 April 2020, 05:56

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died following a battle with cancer.

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after a year-long treatment in New York.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told Press Trust of India.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor said earlier this week.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

More to follow

