British man, 29, survives six days in a well in Bali after falling in while being chased by a dog

7 June 2020, 12:52 | Updated: 7 June 2020, 12:55

Police said the Brit had a broken leg and had been taken for treatment (file image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A British man survived for six days after falling down a well on the holiday island of Bali in Indonesia while running away from a dog that had been chasing him.

Authorities rescued 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the four-metre-deep concrete pit after a farmer in the village of Pecatu raised the alarm.

He was heard shouting for help from the bottom of the well by a local resident who had gone out to feed his cows.

He is understood to have suffered a broken leg in the fall into the pit.

Police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said “he looked thin and injured” and had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

