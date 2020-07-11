British man dies in Costa del Sol hotel balcony fall killing man below

11 July 2020, 19:32 | Updated: 11 July 2020, 19:34

The tragedy is said to have taken place in Marbella, Spain
Ewan Somerville

A British man has died after falling seven storeys from a hotel balcony in southern Spain, according to reports. 

The man is said to have plunged from a ledge in the Costa del Sol, killing another man drinking below.

Police were scrambled to the resort in Marbella but the pair were declared dead at the scene, ABCdesevilla reported. 

The Spanish newspaper said tragedy happened at 1.45am on Saturday. 

Local media reported paramedics as saying one of the men was aged 46, while the other’s age is unknown. 

Police are said to be investigating whether the British man jumped or fell by accident.

The Foreign Office told the BBC it was "supporting the family of a British man following his death in Spain".

A spokesman said UK Government officials were liaising with local police. 

According to the MailOnline, the British man was on holiday with family but fell from the seventh-floor balcony of the five-star hotel in the early hours of Saturday, and collided with a Spanish man who was on the terrace below.

National Police in Malaga told the Mail Online: "I can confirm two men have died at a hotel in Marbella after one plunged from the seventh-floor and landed on top of another. We are investigating."

