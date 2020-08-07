Brits travelling to France warned it could be next country added to UK quarantine list

France could be the next country added to the quarantine list. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Britons who book to go on holiday to France are being warned they may need to quarantine upon return due to a spike in cases.

Currently, those travelling to the European nation do not have to self-isolate when they arrive there or return home.

There have been 1,600 new cases confirmed on both Wednesday and Thursday - the same numbers of which have not been seen since May.

Speaking to The Times, Travel consultant Paul Charles said: "It is vital that France gets its case numbers down over the next five days if it is to avoid the government adding it to its quarantine list."

Whitehall officials are understood to be keeping a "close eye"on the rising infections, and a senior aviation source told the paper Brits looking at booking a foreign break should only do so if they can rearrange their plans within 24 hours.

Health authorities in France are also warning their own citizens the rise in new cases hangs in the balance.

There has been a rise in cases over the past two days. Picture: PA

A spokesperson said: "The situation is precarious and we could at any moment tip into a scenario that is less under control, like in Spain.”

If France is added to the quarantine list, then it will join Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas which are set to be removed from the UK's safe travel corridor list this week.

he measure means that anyone returning to the UK from any of the three countries must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival back in Britain.

Scotland and England have confirmed the rule will be in place from 4am on Saturday, while in Wales it will come into effect from midnight tonight.

It follows British holidaymakers having their summer holiday plans thrown out the window after Spain was put on the quarantine list almost a fortnight ago, followed by Luxembourg last week.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday evening.

He wrote: "Data shows we need to remove Andorra, Belgium and The Bahamas from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors in order to keep infection rates DOWN.

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

