China reports 108 new cases of coronavirus

A worker sprays disinfectant in a street in Wuhan, China. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

China has reported 108 new cases of coronavirus, with 98 of them brought in by foreign visitors.

Of the new domestic cases, seven were recorded in the province of Heilongjiang bordering on Russia and three in the southern business bub of Guangzhou.

Two more deaths were reported in the former epicentre city of Wuhan, bringing China's total since the illness emerged in December to 3,341 deaths among 82,160 official cases.

Most patients in China have recovered and the final travel restrictions in Wuhan were lifted last week. But China has continued to see new cases in travellers arriving from abroad.

Social distancing, temperature checks and other measures remain in effect while businesses are reopening and people are resuming work and other activities.

Yesterday Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks, saying 431 people died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899.

It was the lowest day-to-day toll since March 19.

For the ninth day running, intensive care admissions were down in Italy and hospital admissions overall were down.

More than 4,000 people tested positive as Italy began its fifth week under nationwide lockdown, continuing a general flattening in its infection curve.

But officials have noted that Italy has also increased its testing capacity in recent days, yielding more positive cases but allowing for more effective quarantine measures for people once they know they are infected.

Italy crossed the one million virus test mark on Sunday, doubling the number of tests since the end of March. Overall, 156,363 people have been confirmed as positive, although officials note that the true number of infected could be as much as 10 times that, particularly in hard-hit Lombardy.