Chinese nursery attack: Security guard stabs at least 39

4 June 2020, 07:15

Security has been upgraded in Chinese schools following previous attacks [File Photo]
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A knife attack on a nursery in southern China has left at least 39 people injured, state media has reported.

Authorities in China's Guangxi region said 37 students and two staff were injured during the attack on Thursday morning.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school in Cangwu county.

No motive was known and the suspect has been detained while an investigation is underway, they said.

State broadcaster CCTV said three people have been seriously injured, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student.

The attack was an eerie throwback to deadly attacks at schools in China over past years that prompted security upgrades.

In earlier attacks, a woman wielding a knife injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing in October 2018.

Almost 20 children were killed in school attacks in 2010, prompting a response from top government officials and leading many schools to add gates and security guards.

Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

