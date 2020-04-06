Coronavirus: Donald Trump wishes his 'good friend' Boris Johnson well after PM hospitalised

By EJ Ward

US President Donald Trump began Sunday night's White House press briefing by sending well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to hospital after suffering with Covid-19.

The PM was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson will stay for "as long as needed" in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor - rather than as an emergency.

He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

"He's a great friend of mine," Mr Trump said of his British counterpart.

"I'm sure he is going to be fine, he's a strong man, a strong person."

Mr Trump said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister and was notified he had been taken to hospital by Washington's ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson.

The president said it was a "big move going to the hospital".

"He's a great gentleman, I just hope he's OK," Mr Trump added.

Mr Johnson's persistent symptoms are understood to include a high temperature, and it was considered sensible for doctors to see the PM in person.

The Prime Minister revealed on March 27 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating with "mild symptoms" including a high temperature and persistent cough.

He has shared several video updates from his Number 11 flat since the diagnosis, and stepped outside to join the nationwide clap for NHS staff on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson's pregnant fiancee said on Saturday that she was "on the mend" after also suffering coronavirus symptoms.



The 32-year-old, who is expecting the couple's baby in early summer, has been self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple's dog Dilyn.



She said on Saturday: "I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend."

