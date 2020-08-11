Coronavirus: Fresh outbreak in New Zealand after 102 days clear

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A New Zealand city is set to go back into lockdown after four confirmed cases of coronavirus were found in one family.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that restrictions are going to be temporarily imposed in Auckland so health officials can "assess the situation".

She said: "We are asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread. Act as if you have Covid, and as if the people around you have Covid."

"After 102 days we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of a managed isolation or quarantine facility," the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one family.

Ardern said we must take a "precautionary" approach as no origin had been found, or link to isolation facilities or people who work at the border.

She reiterated the message of "going hard and going early".

"In line with our precautionary approach we will be asking Aucklanders to take swift action with us."

Auckland moves to level 3 restrictions from 12 noon tomorrow. The restrictions will last three days until midnight Friday.

The news comes as the global today of coronavirus cases has reportedly topped 20 million.