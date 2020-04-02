Breaking News

Coronavirus: Global cases of Covid-19 reach 1 million

1 million cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed globally. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

There have now been 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe.

The virus, which has closed down countries around the world, has so far killed more than 51,000 people and the death toll is expected to rise.

The count from the Johns Hopkins University's website represents confirmed cases but the true number is believed to be much higher.

Covid-19 was first recorded in China in late 2019, and has now spread to more than 180 countries.

Although China initially confirmed an explosion of cases in the early part of 2020, they claim to have only suffered just over 3,000 deaths.

The United States accounts for about 236,000 of the confirmed cases - more than any other country, according to the tally.

The UK, which was placed on lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread last week, has had over 33,718 confirmed cases and 2,921 fatalities.

Italy has suffered more than 13,000 deaths and 110,000 cases, with the most deaths of any country.

Mortuaries are overflowing with bodies and coffins are piled up in churches, although experts drew hope that the spread was already slowing in the country.

Also on Thursday, Spain confirmed it has suffered 10,000 deaths, with a new record with 950 in 24 hours although the growth in infections is waning, health ministry data showed.

The total number of deaths stood at 10,003 while coronavirus infections rose by nearly 8 per cent overnight to 110,238.

The government has acknowledged that the real level of infection could be much higher because Spain only has the capacity of doing between 15,000 to 20,000 tests per day.