Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19

Harvey Weinstein is said to have received the positive result on Sunday morning. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the president of the New York corrections officers union.

Michael Powers, who is the head of the state's Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, told Reuters he received news of the 68-year-old's diagnosis on Sunday morning, and was now concerned about correctional officers he had been in contact with.

He added that a number of staff had since been quarantined.

The disgraced former movie mogul had been moved earlier in the week to a maximum security prison in New York from another jail in the state.

It comes after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

A lawyer representing Weinstein said the legal team had not been made aware of the diagnosis, but were "vigilantly monitoring the situation".

Meanwhile, a prison official also told Reuters that two inmates at the same maximum security facility had tested positive for the virus - but did not comment on patient specifics.

Weinstein is known to have a number of health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was also admitted to hospital after his sentencing this month due to heart problems, according to his spokesman.

The man once celebrated as a titan of Hollywood had previously been accused of violating dozens of women and ushered in the #MeToo era.

He is set to face a new wave of charges including rape and assault dating back to 2013 in California.