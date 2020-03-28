Live

Coronavirus live: US cases surge past 100,000 with UK deaths at 759

Police officers close a car park in Whitley Bay, Northumberland, as the UK continues in lockdown. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The US has become the worst affected country by the Covid-19 pandemic after its total number of confirmed cases passed 100,000.

Italy has had almost 85,000 cases, while China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, has had just under 82,000.

In the UK, the death toll reached 759 on Friday, with almost 15,000 positive tests.

The death toll rise - from 578 - is the biggest day-on-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced he had tested positive for the disease, as did Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

