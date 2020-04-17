Coronavirus: UK's rate of infection 'frightening many in Europe'

Rudolf Anschober presented a graph comparing daily infection rates in other countries. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

The UK's daily infection rate of coronavirus is "frightening many in Europe at the moment," according to Austria's health minister.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rudolf Anschober compared the growth percentage of daily number of infections in other European countries, and highlighted Britain's as "frightening".

Mr Anschober said the rate in the UK sits at 7.7%, which is in stark contrast to Swizterland, Germany and Italy, who have a rate of 3% or lower.

France has a rate of 3.7%.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus, follow the live blog

It comes after Austria, which has an infection rate of 1.8%, began to lift strict measures this week upon flattening its curve.

The country's officials are hoping to have reopened all stores and businesses by 1 May, should the number of daily infections remain low.

READ MORE: Five things the government says need to happen before lockdown is lifted

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the government would be extending the UK's current lockdown for "at least" another three weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at the daily press conference from Downing Street, he assured there was "light at the end of the tunnel", but that easing lockdown measures now could prove more harmful to public health and the economy.