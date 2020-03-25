Coronavirus: Spain surpasses China to have world's second-highest death toll

Spain now has the world's second highest death toll to the virus after Italy. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Spain has surpassed China in its number of coronavirus-related deaths to reach the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.

In Spain, 3,434 people have lost their lives after contracting the illness, which is 149 higher than China's toll of 3,285, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This means it has now recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths after Italy - where 6,820 people have died.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus, follow our live blog

China still has the highest number of globally confirmed cases with 81,661 people testing positive for the illness, which is followed by Italy, the USA and Spain respectively.

The ten countries with the highest number of cases

+ China (81,661)

+ Italy (69,176)

+ US (55,225)

+ Spain (42,058)

+ Germany (33,952)

+ Iran (27,017)

+ France (22,637)

+ Switzerland (10,171)

+ South Korea (9,137)

+ UK (8,167)

The news comes after Spain said on Wednesday that 738 people had died in the country's single deadliest day since the outbreak began.

READ MORE: Spanish care home workers 'abandon dead and dying elderly patients'

It has led to the overwhelming of the Spanish health system as hotels have been turned into hospitals and an ice rink in Madrid is being used temporarily as a morgue.

The country is now expected to extend its lockdown to 12 April.