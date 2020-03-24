Live
Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics postponed due to pandemic
24 March 2020, 12:19
The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed following talks between the presidents of Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to Reuters.
It comes after Japanese President Shinzo Abe held a telephone call with the IOC's Thomas Bach to request a year-long delay to the Games.
According to Reuters, Mr Bach agreed to the proposal, which would mean the tournament is held next summer at the latest.
