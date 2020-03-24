Live Breaking News

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics postponed due to pandemic

Breaking News. Picture: LBC News

By Rachael Kennedy

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed following talks between the presidents of Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to Reuters.

It comes after Japanese President Shinzo Abe held a telephone call with the IOC's Thomas Bach to request a year-long delay to the Games.

According to Reuters, Mr Bach agreed to the proposal, which would mean the tournament is held next summer at the latest.

