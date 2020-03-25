Am I allowed to walk my dog during the Coronavirus UK lockdown

By EJ Ward

With the UK in lockdown and the Prime Minister introducing rules around when you can and cannot go outside, many people are asking if they can take their dog for a walk.

This is everything you need to know about whether you can walk your dog outside.

In a message to the nation on Monday 23 March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that people are only allowed to leave their home where “absolutely necessary” in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

-One form of daily exercise

-To travel to and from work where absolutely necessary

-To shop for essential items

-To fulfil any medical or care needs

f these rules are broken, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

Am I allowed to walk my dog?

One form of daily exercise is permitted under the new rules, which could mean you walk your dog.

This means you will be allowed to leave your home and walk your dog once a day under the new regulations.

If your dog normally gets walked more than once a day either another adult in your household will have to walk your dog or reduce the number of walks to one a day.

The new guidelines mean you will have to stay socially distant from other dog walkers or members of the public you meet, you are advised to stay at least two metres away from others while outside.

Robert Dingwall, a professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University and a government adviser on the social dynamics of infectious disease outbreaks, urged common sense, saying: "If you have a dog, take it out for walks – but don't stop to hang out with other dog walkers. If you usually walk down to the local convenience store, keep doing that – just pick a quiet time to do it."

My neighbour won't go outside, can I walk their dog?

As people are only allowed to exercise once a day dogs should be taken for walks then, but Mr Gove said you ideally should not take somebody else's dog out to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

How long will this go on for?

The lockdown is set to last for at least three weeks.

After those three weeks are up, the government will reassess the measures in place and, if the evidence allows it, potentially relax them where possible.