Did Boris Johnson go to hospital for coronavirus? Isolation and symptoms details revealed

Boris Johnson has been battling with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been battling coronavirus but what are his symptoms? And how long has he had COVID-19 for?

Boris Johnson has been in isolation at 10 Downing Street after confirming he had tested for positive for coronavirus and it's now emerged he was taken to hospital to deal with ongoing symptoms.

The British Government has reassured the UK he is still able to make decisions around the COVID-19 plan and pandemic but many people are still concerned about his recovery.

Who would take over from Boris Johnson? Who is his deputy?

So, when did Boris Johnson go into hospital? When did he go into isolation? And how is he now?

Boris Johnson had been isolating for over ten days before going to hospital. Picture: PA

Did Boris Johnson go to hospital for coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a London hospital on April 5 after suffering with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

It’s thought to be a precautionary step and he remains in charge of the government.

He spent the night in hospital and is undergoing routine tests.

When did Boris Johnson go into isolation? And what were his symptoms?

On March 27, Boris announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and would be self isolating at 11 Downing Street, his flat next door.

It’s thought he suffered mild symptoms, in particular a temperature, which seems to have lasted past the 10 day isolation period.

How is Boris Johnson now?

Believed to still be in hospital, Boris is still thought to be well enough to run the government.