Boris Johnson 'waves thanks to NHS staff' as he is discharged from intensive care

10 April 2020, 15:13

The prime minister is in "very good spirits" after being discharged from intensive care
The prime minister is in "very good spirits" after being discharged from intensive care. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson waved thanks to NHS staff as he was moved out of intensive care, a spokesman said.

The prime minister is in "very good spirits" after being discharged, Downing Street has said.

An official spokesman said he was "enormously grateful" for the care he had received from NHS staff at St Thomas' Hospital.

Adding: "I am told he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.

"Hopefully it was clear to the staff that he was waving his gratitude."

The spokesman said he was not aware of any contact between Mr Johnson and Number 10 and that it was too early to say how long he would need to remain in hospital.

"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," the spokesman said.

"Decisions such as this will be on the advice of his medical team. They have given him brilliant care."

Mr Johnson's father said the prime minister "almost took one for the team" and has to "take time" before returning to work.

Stanley Johnson said the Johnson family is "amazingly grateful" for the efforts of the NHS and the outpouring of support.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson is in the early phase of recovery.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

An oil pump in Texas

Global deal to cut oil output in sight after Mexico signs up

Priests take Good Friday confession in Warsaw, Poland

Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Virus Outbreak Spain

Spain’s daily death toll falls to lowest since March 24

A funeral director wears personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns while collecting a body at The Brooklyn Hospital Centre

Coronavirus: New York State has more recorded cases than Italy or Spain

The Renault badge

Renault seeking up to 5 billion euros in state-backed loans

Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Large donation of malaria drug being tested in coronavirus fight