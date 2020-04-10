Boris Johnson 'waves thanks to NHS staff' as he is discharged from intensive care

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson waved thanks to NHS staff as he was moved out of intensive care, a spokesman said.

The prime minister is in "very good spirits" after being discharged, Downing Street has said.

An official spokesman said he was "enormously grateful" for the care he had received from NHS staff at St Thomas' Hospital.

Adding: "I am told he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.

"Hopefully it was clear to the staff that he was waving his gratitude."

The spokesman said he was not aware of any contact between Mr Johnson and Number 10 and that it was too early to say how long he would need to remain in hospital.

"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," the spokesman said.

"Decisions such as this will be on the advice of his medical team. They have given him brilliant care."

Mr Johnson's father said the prime minister "almost took one for the team" and has to "take time" before returning to work.

Stanley Johnson said the Johnson family is "amazingly grateful" for the efforts of the NHS and the outpouring of support.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson is in the early phase of recovery.