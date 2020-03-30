Coronavirus: Can you buy alcohol during UK lockdown? And what countries have banned it?

Will the UK ban alcohol? Lockdown rules explained. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Can you still buy alcohol during coronavirus lockdown? And what countries have banned it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Coronavirus has the UK in lockdown in their homes with trips outside the house restricted to one piece of exercise a day and essential trips to the supermarket.

With stockpiling at an all-time high and pubs, restaurants and bars also closed, the UK have also emptied the alcohol shelves - so will we see Boris Johnson and the NHS ban alcohol during lockdown?

Coronavirus milestone: Tests for disease in UK reaches 10,000 a day for first time

So can you still buy alcohol during lockdown? Will the UK ever ban it? And have any other countries banned it? Here’s the rules:

Some countries have seen an alcohol ban already. Picture: PA

Can you still buy alcohol during lockdown?

There have been many social distancing and isolation rules put in place but banning alcohol is not yet one of them.

The NHS letter you may have seen on social media stating the Government has put a strict ban on alcohol sales is a fake.

Will the UK ban alcohol?

At the moment there is no indication that Boris Johnson and the government will ban alcohol.

Off licenses, local shops and supermarkets are all permitted to continue to sell it under usual Government laws and guidelines.

What countries have banned alcohol during lockdown?

Banning alcohol during lockdown has happened in some places across the globe including the capital of Greenland, Nuuk, Aisne in France and even South Africa.

Some of these are to help reduce violence against children, while South Africa have also banned smoking.