Applaud our NHS and frontline workers: Join LBC News at 8pm

LBC News joined forces with our sister stations across Global to say a big thank you to our NHS heroes and those working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

All of us here at Global want you to join us in thanking our NHS staff and carers who are working around the clock to protect us during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The UK – and the rest of the world – are going through something, the like of which has never been seen ever before.

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has forced us to stop doing things that for so long we’ve taken for granted… our favourite sports postponed, the concerts of our favourite artists cancelled, our favourite restaurants closed – we really have pressed pause on life as we know it here in the UK.

We’re being asked to social distance, to self-isolate, and in some cases to not see our loved ones.

And although we might be alone, we’re doing this, together – to help protect the lives of everyone.

Yet - throughout all this, there are key groups of people whose lives aren’t on pause – in fact, they’re busier than ever.

One of those groups are the men and women of the NHS who are working tirelessly to try and protect us, the Great British public.

They really are the unsung heroes of this country – and, even though this is only the beginning of what looks set to be a challenging and difficult few months, we here at LBC News want them to know, on behalf of you and everybody listening right now – how much they are appreciated.

Which is why, today, we wanted to say thank you.

At 8pm, we will stop everything and take a minute to put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers, GP’s, pharmacists and all the NHS staff who are working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

So, make sure you’ve got LBC News on this Thursday at 8pm.

Turn your radio up and open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in your garden and show your support with some rapturous applause for our heroes.

