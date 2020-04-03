GSCE and A level results: When will students be given their grades?

3 April 2020, 14:35

When will students get their grades? Date revealed
When will students get their grades? Date revealed. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Ofqual and the government have released exactly how students will get their grades in 2020 - so when will they get them?

GSCE, AS and A level exams were cancelled along with the announcement of school closures and now the government sector Ofqual have officially revealed how students and pupils will be graded.

Using a new criteria guide which has been outlines, students will receive a grade based on their teacher’s assessment of their work from the classroom, mock exams and extra curricular work - but when can students expect to get their results?

At an unusual time for students and pupils who were studying for big exams such as GCSE’s and A levels - here’s when they can be expected to be given their final grades and results of 2020:

Coronavirus saw the closures of schools in March
Coronavirus saw the closures of schools in March. Picture: PA

When will students get their GSCE and A level grades?

Schools and colleges have been warned not to share any assessment grades, under any circumstances, until after the final results are issued.

Students can expect to receive their final grades around the normal August results day times or slightly earlier.

School grades will be received in August 2020 or earlier
School grades will be received in August 2020 or earlier. Picture: PA

Why do students need to wait so long for their grades if they’re not sitting exams?

Gov.uk said: “This is to protect the integrity of centres’ judgements, and to avoid anyone feeling under pressure to submit a grade that is not supported by the evidence.

“Since the final grades for some or all students in a centre could be different from those submitted, it also helps to manage students’ expectations.”

