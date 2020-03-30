How long have EasyJet grounded flights for and can we claim a refund for cancelled flights?

EasyJet have grounded their plan fleet due to coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

EasyJet has grounded all international flights due to coronavirus - but when will they fly again? And do you need to fill out a refund form?

EasyJet has just announced they’re grounding their entire fleet of 330 planes following the coronavirus outbreak.

With all non-essential travel banned in the UK and in most of Europe, Africa and America, the budget airline has said the move had to be made due to “unprecedented travel restrictions”.

All non-essential travel in Europe banned due to coronavirus outbreak

So when will EasyJet flights be up and running again? And how do you claim a refund for your cancelled flight?

EasyJet are unsure of how long flights will be cancelled for. Picture: PA

How long have EasyJet grounded their flights for?

At the time of making the announcement, EasyJet has said they don’t know how long flights will be cancelled for.

With the government’s flight restrictions and the uncertainty of how long a coronavirus lockdown will last, they are unable to give a restart date.

Can you claim an refund for cancelled EasyJet flights?

The EasyJet website has stated customers are entitled to a full refund if your flight has been cancelled due to ‘confirmed travel restrictions from certain countries through advice provided by the World Health Organisations or changes to our schedule’.

Customers can also transfer to another flight free of charge or select to get an EasyJet voucher that can be redeemed at a later date.

EasyJet customers have been asked to only call if it's urgent. Picture: Twitter

EasyJet has advised customers log on to deal with refund questions. Picture: Twitter

How to claim a refund for an EasyJet cancelled flight?

EasyJet’s Twitter page has asked for people not to get in touch unless urgent due to fewer staff and higher demands.

The quickest way to deal with your flight cancellations is to log on to your EasyJet account and click ‘manage disruption’ under the Manage Bookings tab - here you will be presented with your options.