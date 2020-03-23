Coronavirus: How long is the UK on lockdown for?

Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown over coronavirus fears. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson has officially confirmed the rules and guidelines around a UK lockdown - but how long can’t we see friends and family for?

The Prime Minister addressed the nation on March 23rd and brought in measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as only going out for one bit of exercise a day and essential shopping for food.

Boris Johnson announces total UK lockdown to tackle coronavirus

Visits to friends and family is not allowed and only travel for essential work that can not be completed at home is permitted.

UK lockdown: Only essential travel is permitted for food, medicine and vital work. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has admitted the measures are extreme so how long is the UK on lock down for? Here’s what we know:

How long is the UK on lockdown for?

During his speech, Boris Johnson has revealed the measures and rules he has put in place are for three weeks for now.

He said the measures will be reevaluated then to see if the lockdown needs to be extended which will be based on the spread of coronavirus.

How long have Italy been on lock down for?

Italy was the first European country to enforce lockdown measures and officially put the whole country into lockdown on March, 10.

What are the UK lockdown rules?

Under the new rules, the nation can only go out for essential shopping trips, one form of exercise a day, any media needs and to travel to and from essential work.