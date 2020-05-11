Watch LIVE: The Prime Minister's coronavirus press briefing

Live

11 May 2020, 18:45 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 18:52

The PM is set to host this evening's coronavirus briefing
The PM is set to host this evening's coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

By Sean Hickey

Boris Johnson will host this evening's coronavirus press briefing and you can watch it here.

The live stream for Boris Johnson's briefing will appear here at 7pm.

The Prime Minister is set to address the nation tonight after spending the day explaining his lockdown roadmap to MPs.

Boris Johnson will be taking questions from members of broadcast and print media and also will be answering the queries of some members of the public.

He will be flanked by The Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's Chief Scientific Advisor.

