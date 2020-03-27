Coronavirus: Who takes over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister if he can't carry on?

Who takes over from the PM if he can't carry on? Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

With the news Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19 many are asking who takes over if he is too unwell to continue.

While other countries have a chain of succession which makes it clear who takes over from the leader should something happen leaving them unable to fulfil the duties of their office, the UK does not.

In the USA the Presidential line of succession starts with the Vice President and ends with the Secretary of Homeland Security.

The US also always has a "designated survivor" who is a named individual in the presidential line of succession, chosen to stay (at a secure and undisclosed location) away from events such as State of the Union addresses and presidential inaugurations.

This means should the President die then there is always someone ready to take over.

Who is the UK 'Designated Survivor'?

But, the UK does not have a line of succession and the role of Deputy Prime Minister is not filled in Boris Johnson's Cabinet.

However, it has been announced Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take over prime ministerial duties if Boris Johnson is infected with coronavirus or is otherwise incapacitated.

A Number 10 spokesperson told reporters that Mr Raab would fill-in as he was First Secretary of State.

“The Prime Minister has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers but, for now, it’s the Prime Minister and then the Foreign Secretary,” they said.

It is also understood that each minister has nominated backups in the event of being struck down by the virus.

Who is Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has been Foreign Secretary since July 2019, and has been the MP for Esher and Walton since 2010.

He is also First Secretary of State, which makes him an effective deputy to Mr Johnson.

He was previously Brexit Secretary in Theresa May’s government before resigning following his disagreement with the Draft Withdrawal Bill.

The announcement comes as the government prepares to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, hoping to pass a new law through the Commons on Monday.