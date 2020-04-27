What is phase 2 of coronavirus? And what are Boris Johnson's five tests?

Boris Johnson has spoken about moving the UK to phase 2 of coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Covid-19 phase 2 was promoted by the Prime Minister in his latest statement - but what is it?

Boris Johnson has promised the UK that if we continue to follow the lockdown rules in place we can start to make our way towards phase 2 of the UK's coronavirus response.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street on April 27, where he thanked Brits for their efforts, Mr Johnson revealed that Covid-19 phase 2 was approaching after the country showed promising results of the five tests and seems to be passing the first peak.

So what is phase 2 of coronavirus? What does that mean for lockdown? And what are the government's five tests?

Here’s everything you need to know about the government’s phase plan:

Boris Johnson revealed covid-19 phase 2 will see an ease in lockdown measures. Picture: PA

What is phase 2 of coronavirus?

Phase 2 of Covid-19 will see the ease of lockdown start to happen while still trying to suppress the rise of the disease.

Boris said: “The second phase, in which we continue to suppress the disease and keep the reproduction rate - the R rate - down, but begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and one-by-one to fire up the engines of this vast UK economy.”

Lockdown will be reviewed again on May 7.

The NHS being protected is a big part of moving to coronavirus phase 2. Picture: PA

What are the government's five tests for covid-19 phase 2?

The government have outlined five tests of which the country need to pass before we can think about moving into phase 2. These are:

1. “We must protect the NHS' ability to cope. We must be confident we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK."

2. “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rate from coronavirus so we can be confident we have moved beyond the peak."

3. Reliable data from SAGE showing the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.

4. “We need to be confident that the range of operational challenges including testing capacity and PPE are in hand with supply able to meet future demand."

5. “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS."