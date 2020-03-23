When is London likely to go into lockdown because of coronavirus?

Boris Johnson has warned the UK over lockdown measures. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson warned London and the UK could go into lockdown if social distancing isn’t taken seriously - but when will it happen? And what does it mean?

Coronavirus could cause London and the UK to go into lockdown earlier than expected because the public aren't respecting social distancing rules.

Boris Johnson threatened that lockdown could happen sooner than we think if the public do not take the rules of social distancing very seriously as Mother’s Day weekend saw hundreds of people flock to parks, beaches and other outdoor areas.

McDonald's to close all restaurants by Tuesday amid coronavirus fears

But when will the UK and London go into lockdown? And what does that mean for everyone?

Coronavirus social distancing isn't being taken seriously by everyone. Picture: PA

When will London and the UK go on lockdown?

At the moment, there is no exact time frame as to when London will go on lockdown. However, Boris has said this could happen this week if people don’t start following the two meter social distancing rule.

The Prime Minister said new rules will be evaluated within “24 hours” leading people to believe a lock down could happen as soon as Tuesday, March 24.

Others believe the lock down will follow the same pattern as Italy and we’ll find ourselves indoors from Friday, 27 March.

What has Boris Johnson said about lockdown?

Talking about taking further action, Boris said: “We will think about this very actively in the next 24 hours.

“If people can’t make use of parks and playgrounds responsibly, in a way that observes the 2-metre rule, then of course we’re going to have to look at further measures.”

What does lockdown mean for London and the UK?

Schools, restaurants, gyms and many shops have already closed down but a further lockdown could mean staying indoors unless you need to shop, visit a pharmacist or work when working from home is not permitted.