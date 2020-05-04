Rules and social distancing guidelines for workplaces following UK coronavirus lockdown

By Zoe Adams

A draft government plan on rules for the workplace following lockdown has been revealed - so what are the guidelines?

Boris Johnson and the business department are working on list of rules and guidelines for the workplace to follow when they reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The draft government document, which is based on recommendations from bosses, unions and trade representatives, outlines potential ideas to keep everyone safe from Covid-19 as the government works on easing lockdown.

Limiting hot-desking, a staggered rota and social distancing in the office are just some of the suggestions in place for allowing businesses and workplaces to reopen again.

Here are the draft rules laid out for UK workplaces following coronavirus lockdown and how social distancing will work in the office:

What are the rules and guidelines for reopening the workplace post coronavirus lockdown?

Boris Johnson is expected to reveal how the UK will ease their way out of lockdown during his three-week review and going back to work should be a part of it.

In the draft documents, there are a list of rules and guidelines in place to make reopening the workplace safe. This includes staggered shift times, protective screens where necessary and continued working from home where possible.

Workplace risk assessments will be asked to be carried out for employers with more than five staff and company canteens will remain closed.

No stationary sharing, open cupboards and more car parking spaces are also part of the discussion.

How will social distancing in the work place work?

Keeping two meters apart will be a rule offices will need to stick to should they reopen. Bosses must use floor tape or stickers to mark out the distance if necessary.

However, in places like shops and food suppliers, where a distance is hard to maintain, protective screens must be put up along with staff being provided with PPE.