Donald Trump taking unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent Covid-19

Donald Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite not having Coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

US President Donald Trump has revealed he is taking the unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against coronavirus.

When questioned why he was taking the drug, Trump said he'd been taking it for a week and a half and added: "I think it's good, I've heard a lot of good stories."

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump told reporters: "I happen to be taking it.

“A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”

He also said that his own doctor had not recommended the drug, but that he had requested it from the White House doctor.

Trump also clarified that he has tested negative for the virus.

The FDA has actually cautioned against using the drug. Picture: PA

Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to have any effect on Covid-19 in any clinical trial, and last week the FDA cautioned against using the drug outside of a hospital setting or a clinical trial, warning it can cause "serious heart rhythm problems" in patients who are also suffering with the virus.

But despite warnings from doctors, Trump has long-touted the anti-malaria drug as a cure for Covid-19 and ordered his administration to stockpile it earlier in the year.

But trials involving the drug being used to treat coronavirus patients were abandoned in New York earlier this month as the drug had negative effects on people's hearts.

Donald Trump has come under fire for his medical suggestions in recent weeks, most notoriously for suggesting people could inject disinfectant to treat Covid-19.

