Alexei Navalny 'probably poisoned' say German doctors

Doctors caring for Alexei Navalny say tests indicate he has been poisoned. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears to have been poisoned, German doctors treating the Vladimir Putin critic have said.

The dissident politician, who fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on Thursday, remains in a "serious but not life-threatening" condition in Berlin's Charite hospital following tests.

A video appeared to show Mr Nevelny, who has long been a fierce critic of the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in serious pain during the journey from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow.

A statement released by the hospital said there is "clinical evidence [that] suggests an intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors".

The poison said to be involved can cause nausea, vomiting, dehydration, seizures and muscle cramps. Mr Navalny is currently in an induced coma.

His supporters believe the politician drank poisoned tea and that the Kremlin delayed his transfer to Germany.

Mr Navalny is now being treated with an antidote called atropine, with doctors warning there could be effects on his nervous system.

"The exact substance is not yet known," the hospital said.

"Widespread analysis has begun. The effect of the poison - i.e. the inhibition of cholinesterase in the organism - has been proven several times and in independent laboratories."

Earlier on Monday, Dirk Wiese - the German government's coordinator for Eastern European affairs - told public broadcaster ZDF that police posted outside the hospital are there as a precaution while the 44-year-old is undergoing treatment.

"The circumstances of what led to Alexei Navalny's critical condition haven't yet been clarified," he said.

"We expect full transparent and also co-operative clarification, especially from the Russian authorities. And before it is known how this happened, appropriate security precautions are necessary."

Mr Wiese added: "He is now receiving the best possible treatment."

Mr Navalny was flown from Siberia to Germany on Saturday after much wrangling over whether he was stable enough to be transported.

After his arrival, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl said the 44-year-old would be undergoing extensive diagnostic tests and that doctors would not comment on his illness or treatment until they were able to evaluate the results.

On Sunday, Mr Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and aide Leonid Volkov visited the Russian opposition leader in the hospital but did not speak to reporters.

The plane carrying the politician and corruption investigator made an emergency landing after he fell ill, but Russian doctors at the hospital in the city of Omsk where he was first taken to said two laboratories found no poisonous substances in his system.

"If we had found poisoning confirmed by something, it would have been much easier for us," said Anatoly Kalinichecnko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No 1, where Mr Navalny was treated.

"But we received a final conclusion from two laboratories that no toxic chemicals that can be considered poisons or by-products of poisons, were found."

The hospital's chief doctor, Alexander Murkhavsky, rejected allegations made by Mr Navalny's team that doctors in Omsk had been acting in co-ordination with Russia's security services.

"We were treating the patient, and we saved him," Mr Murakhovsky said. "There wasn't and couldn't be any influence on the patient's treatment."

He was not able to identify men in plainclothes spotted in the hospital last week who the politician's allies said were law enforcement and security service agents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week he did not know anything about security service operatives being present at the hospital.