UK brings back quarantine for people returning from Belgium, Bahamas and Andorra

Belgium has been removed from the UK's safe travel corridor from midnight. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas are set to be removed from the UK's safe travel corridor list this week following significant rises in coronavirus cases.

The measure means that anyone returning to the UK from any of the three countries must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival back in Britain.

Scotland and England have confirmed the rule will be in place from 4am on Saturday, while in Wales it will come into effect from midnight tonight.

It follows British holidaymakers having their summer holiday plans thrown out the window after Spain was put on the quarantine list almost a fortnight ago, followed by Luxembourg last week.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday evening.

He wrote: "Data shows we need to remove Andorra, Belgium and The Bahamas from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors in order to keep infection rates DOWN.

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

The move will likely cause problems for thousands of people who travel between Brussels and London on the Eurostar.

Despite having earlier success in bringing down its number of infections, Belgium saw new cases double in the space of a week at the end of July.

The number of people to have died in the country now stands at 9,852, meaning the European nation has the highest mortality rate, per person, in the world.

It is currently seeing 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 61, and Italy 58.

New infections in the country rose to an average of 448.1 per day in the final week of July, representing a 104 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

Figures released on Thursday show Belgium is now seeing 27.8 new cases per 100,000 people, which is higher than Spain's rate of 27.4 and eclipses the UK's which stands at 8.4.

The Welsh Government was the first out of those of the four UK nations to announce Belgium's removal from its list, along with Andorra and the Bahamas.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government confirmed the decision on Thursday, but added that Brunei and Malaysia would be moved onto its list of safe countries due to the "decreasing prevalence of Covid-19" in the two Asian nations.

She said the changes were made after attending a meeting of ministers from all four UK countries.

The Scottish Government also confirmed Brunei and Malaysia would be added to its exemption list.

Speaking about the changes to the quarantine list, Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "The governments of all for nations have agreed to these changes based on a shared understanding of the data.

"This is another important step in our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, and adhering to the quarantine is a vital aspect of this.

"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving from another country is not a decision made lightly - but suppressing the virus and protecting public health remains our priority."

Mr Shapps has previously said he "cannot rule out" other countries being included on the exemption list.

The Foreign Office says it keeps its own travel advice "under constant review."

