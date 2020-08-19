UK to blame for migrant teen death, French politician says

Pierre-Henri Dumont has blamed Britain for the 16-year-old Sudanese boy's death. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

The UK is to blame for the death of a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who attempted to cross the Channel, a French politician has said.

On Wednesday, a teenage boy was found dead on a beach in France after disappearing in the English Channel while trying to reach the UK.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents the northern region of Pas-de-Calais in the French National Assembly, took a swipe at the UK Government following the tragedy.

In a post on Twitter discussing the incident, he said: "What we all feared happened that night.

"How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?"

The French politician added that the inability to claim asylum in the UK without being physically present in the country "causes these tragedies".

With Channel crossings increasing in recent weeks, Mr Dumont claimed the people in Calais do not want to seek asylum in France and are refusing state support, preferring to "risk their lives" in rafts.

However, he said British "negligence" does not absolve the French Government from its own responsibilities and the ongoing crisis means both migrants and Calais residents are "suffering".

Mr Dumont claimed those currently residing in Calais have nothing to do and should be given protection by claiming asylum or returned to their country of origin.

In the Twitter post, the French politician also appeared to suggest his government should enter a power struggle with Britain.

He also said it should make "strong decisions", such as reinstating rules on illegal migration and requiring countries to take back nationals, limiting visas and aid.

A group of people being brought ashore in Kent on Wednesday morning. Picture: PA

French citizenship minister Marlene Schiappa said on Twitter that a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant had died on the same day that dozens more migrants attempted the dangerous crossing to the UK.

It comes as Dan O'Mahoney, the Home Office's newly appointed clandestine Channel threat commander, is expected to return to France on Thursday to continue discussions with officials in Paris and Calais in a bid to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs and charities criticised the UK Government's handling of the situation with a call for Home Secretary Priti Patel to consider her position.

Ms Patel, who has pledged to make the route "unviable", said the death was "an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life".

"This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people," she added.

On Wednesday morning, French authorities launched a search and rescue effort after another migrant, suffering from hypothermia, said his makeshift boat had capsized at sea and his companion, who could not swim, was missing and may still be in the water.

At 8am, border police were informed of the discovery of a body on the beach at Sangatte, just outside the port city of Calais.

Prosecutors in nearby Boulogne-sur-Mer have launched an investigation into the death.

More than 4,700 migrants have reached the UK by small boat this year, analysis has shown.