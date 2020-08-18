Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions to control rise in cases. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The Republic of Ireland has significantly tightened its nationwide coronavirus restrictions in order to curb a rise in cases, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has announced.

Restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland have been reintroduced until 13 September, the Taoiseach confirmed.

The decision comes after the country went from a weekly low of 61 cases earlier this year to 533 last week, with Ireland's rate of growth now the fourth highest in Europe.

All outdoor events have been limited to 15 people, and indoor gatherings to six people, down from 50. However, weddings have been excluded from the updated restrictions.

Those aged over 70 have been advised to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods and businesses are being encouraged to advise staff to work from home where possible.

People have also been told to avoid public transport where possible and to wear face masks on private transport when households are mixed.

Mr Martin said: "The evidence is that a large number of people are acting as if the virus is no threat to them or that it is okay to take a few more risks.

"Many people seem to believe that if they or those they are socialising with have no symptoms there is no problem."

He added: "We are at a point where we need to recommit ourselves to key behaviours and to accept additional controls."

The Taoiseach noted multiple outbreaks amongst households and in social activity settings as some of the reasons behind the new measures.

Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said 190 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on Tuesday.

"We're now seeing multiple clusters throughout the country, in people's homes, in multiple workplaces and in a number of other social settings.

"Our 14-day cumulative cases per hundred thousand population, a key measure looked at by NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team), is now 26 - that's come up from four.

"Our five-day average of new cases is 116 new cases per day and rising.

"Today, the total number of new cases is 190."

The full list of new restrictions will include:

- People aged over 70 should limit their interactions to a small network for short periods

- All businesses should facilitate remote working

- Visits to homes should be limited to six people and involve no more than three households

- Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people

- Restaurant closing times restricted to 11:30pm

- Sports events will be held behind closed doors with no social gatherings before or after

- Public transport should be avoided where possible and face masks worn on private transport when households are mixed

- Gardai are to be given new powers to enforce the public health measures

- A further short to medium-term plan for the way forward will be published by the government before 13 September

