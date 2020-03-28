Breaking News

Italy's coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll has surged past 10,000. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Italy's coronavirus death toll has surged past 10,000 after the world's worst-hit country records a further 889 new victims.

The total number of people to die in Italy after contracting Covid-19 now stands at 10,023.

Officials also reported a jump of nearly 6,000 confirmed cases in a day, bringing the country's tally to 92,742.

It comes after Italy recorded the largest daily rise in deaths for a single country on Friday when 919 people died following battles with coronavirus.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 3,856 are being treated in intensive care and 26,000 remain in hospital.

For all the latest coronavirus updates in the UK and across the world, follow our live blog here

The Italian Health Ministry reported roughly 40,000 people with coronavirus were at home in isolation, with 12,384 people recovering.

Italy remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe and has the highest number of deaths, with almost double the amount of Spain, the second-worst-hit nation.

Spain has seen its deadliest day yet with 832 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday. It brings the country's total death toll to 5,690.

Read more: Global coronavirus cases pass 600,000 with over 28,000 dead

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll hits 1,019 as a further 260 people die

Italian epidemiologists previously warned that the nation's numbers are likely to be much higher - perhaps five times as high - than what is being reported.

In Lombardy, the northern region that has been hit hardest by the virus, a sharp rise of 542 more deaths was reported, bringing its total tally to 5,944.

The number of confirmed cases in the region, which includes Italy’s financial capital Milan, increased by 2,117 to roughly 39,415, a source told Reuters.