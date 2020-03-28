Juventus players give up four months of wages amid Italy's Covid-19 outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will forgo four months of wages. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates have agreed to give up four months of wages to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Juventus squad, along with manager Maurizio Sarri, have agreed to a reduction in pay during the Covid-19 outbreak "equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020", the club announced.

In total, the agreement will save Italian football's reigning champions roughly €90 million (£80 million).

Football in the country has been suspended since early March as Italy - the epicentre of coronavirus in Europe - faces even longer in lockdown.

It remains unclear whether the Serie A - the top flight in Italian football - season will be completed.

Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates reached an agreement to give up a total of €90 million. Picture: PA

In the case that the remaining games do go ahead, Juventus said it would negotiate increases in pay for the squad to reimburse the staff.

The club said in a statement on Saturday they had "reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the first team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season".

It added: "The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros for the 2019-2020 financial year.

"Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions."

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain have also announced plans for temporary wage cuts for their players.

It comes as Italy's coronavirus death toll surged past 10,000 on Saturday after the world's worst-hit country recorded a further 889 new victims.

The total number of people to die in Italy after contracting Covid-19 now stands at 10,023.

Officials also reported a jump of nearly 6,000 confirmed cases in a day, bringing the country's tally to 92,742.

Spain has seen its deadliest day yet with 832 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday. It brings the country's total death toll to 5,690.