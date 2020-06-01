Spain records zero daily coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Spain has recorded zero new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Spain has recorded zero new daily coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since March.

Emergency health response chief Fernando Simon said the country was "in a very good place" regarding its Covid-19 outbreak.

Spain also recorded just 71 new infections over the past 24 hours despite the country relaxing its strict lockdown measures in recent weeks.

The health chief called the progress "very, very encouraging."

"We are in a very good place in the evolution of the pandemic," Mr Simon said.

"The statistics are following a trend. They are going in the right direction."

Holidaymakers could begin returning to Spain's beaches by 21 June, but Brits might not be included. Picture: PA

Spain's first two deaths were reported on 3 March, followed by another fatality two days later.

Within a month, the country's infection rate and death toll jumped exponentially, culminating in a peak of 950 deaths in 24 hours on 2 April - which was the biggest daily increase that any country had recorded at that point of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Spain remains one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with 27,127 deaths and almost 240,000 confirmed infections.

Lockdown measures began being eased in early May, but last week saw an explosion of cases in one Spanish town - Lleida, Catalonia - which was blamed on a birthday party that had more visitors than allowed.

Mr Simon said at the time: "We are all dying to enjoy gatherings with our families.

“An innocent little party can lead to an outbreak that can spark another wave of the epidemic.

"We are not yet in the new normal because we have to move slowly, there is still danger."

According to officials, four people already infected with coronavirus went to the party and spread it to all 20 who attended.

Spain will soon be welcoming tourists once again, with the country's 14-day quarantine for travellers set to be lifted by 21 June.

Spanish Transport Minister Jose Abalos said the quarantine requirements will only be lifted earlier than the planned 1 July date so test runs can take place involving holidaymakers from countries with low coronavirus contagion rates.

However, UK arrivals are unlikely to be among the first to return to the country

Ms Abalos said: “There, the health situation still has to improve.

“For us, it is important to guarantee that people arrive healthy and leave healthy.”

The UK's official coronavirus-related death toll increased by 111 on Monday, the lowest number since late March.

There were 1,570 cases recorded in the last 24 hours - also the lowest number since March.

The Department of Health and Social care (DHSC) this afternoon said the death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 39,045.

The deaths took place in hospitals, care homes and the wider community and only include deaths where coronavirus is listed on the death certificate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the daily Downing Street press conference: "The data show that we are winning the battle against coronavirus.

"Today we are therefore able to make some cautious changes to the lockdown rules, carefully and safely."