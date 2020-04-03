Breaking News

Spain's coronavirus death toll jumps by 932 in a day to 10,935

Spain's death toll has jumped by 932 in the space of 24 hours. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Spain's coronavirus death toll has jumped by 932 in the space of 24 hours with its tally now standing just short of 11,000.

The total number of people to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Spain has now risen to 10,935, according to the country's health ministry.

Spain now has 117,710 confirmed cases of coronavirus after its tally rose by 7,472 in the space of 24 hours.

The total is a slight decrease on Thursday's update in which 950 people were reported to have died, which took the country's tally to more than 10,000.

Spain is the second-worst-hit country in the world behind Italy which has seen more than 13,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The nation's health ministry previously said data showed that the growth in infections is slowing. Friday's figures suggest that assumption could be correct as the number of confirmed cases dropped from more than 8,000 yesterday.

For all the latest coronavirus news, follow our live blog here

However, the Spanish government has recognised the daily rate of infection could be far higher as the country only has the capacity to do 15,000 to 20,000 tests per day.

Spain has been in a nationwide lockdown since 14 March, but intensive care units are thought to be at near-full capacity in a third of Spanish regions.

Some footage has shown patients being treated in corridors in two Madrid hospitals, while the Spanish capital has been hit hardest by the virus.

More than one million people across the globe have now been diagnosed with coronavirus as the world continues to try and get a grip on the ever-growing pandemic.

Nearly 53,000 people have died, while more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University in the US.

The US has the highest number of cases and has reported more than 1,000 deaths.