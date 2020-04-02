Breaking News

Spain's coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000

2 April 2020, 10:50

Spain's coronavirus death toll has surged past 10,000. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Spain's coronavirus death toll has surged past 10,000 after a further 950 people died in the space of 24 hours - a new worldwide daily record.

The total number of people to die in Spain after contracting Covid-19 now stands at 10,003.

Officials also reported a jump of more than 8,000 confirmed cases in a day, bringing the country's tally to 110,238.

Across the world, almost one million people have contracted coronavirus, while nearly 50,000 have died.

More to follow ...

