Breaking News

Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic added to UK's quarantine list

Switzerland has removed from the UK's safe travel corridor list. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been added to the UK's 14-day quarantine list.

The move means that British holidaymakers returning from the country must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the UK from 4am on Saturday.

The three countries have now joined Spain, France, the Netherlands and Croatia in being added to the UK's quarantine list following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Other countries the UK has previously removed from its safe travel corridor list include Austria, Belgium, Monaco, Malta, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos islands.

The decision to remove the countries from the travel corridor list comes as another blow for Brits wishing to get away for a late summer break this year.

It will leave any UK nationals in Switzerland, Jamaica or the Czech Republic scrambling to return home before the need to quarantine comes into effect, as was the case when France and the Netherlands were added.

Brits will not be stopped travelling to any now-exempt countries, but quarantine will be mandatory for anyone returning to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is not advising holidaymakers who are already in the listed countries to leave immediately.

Instead, people are instead being asked to follow local rules, return home as normal and check the travel advice pages on gov.uk for further information.

The FCO has advised British nationals against "all but essential travel" to the countries on the quarantine list.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said travel insurance will remain valid for people who are already in the quarantined countries until they return home.

However, those who travel to the listed countries after the FCO advice has changed would "likely" find their insurance invalid, the ABI said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously said no worker following quarantine guidance should be penalised by employers, including by being put onto sick pay.

He said that if someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating, "they can't have penalties taken against them".

Mr Shapps previously said a range of factors are taken into account when the Joint Biosecurity Centre and ministers make their assessment of a country's status.

These include: estimated prevalence of Covid-19 in a country; the level and rate of change in the incidence of confirmed positive cases; the extent of testing in a country, the testing regime and test positivity; the extent to which cases can be accounted for by a contained outbreak as opposed to more general transmission in the community; government actions and "other relevant epidemiological information".

List of countries and territories exempt from the UK's travel corridor list

Andorra

Aruba

Austria

The Bahamas

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Jamaica

Malta

Monaco

The Netherlands

Switzerland

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

List of countries and territories on the UK's travel corridor list

Akrotiri and Dhekelia; Anguilla; Antigua and Barbuda; Australia; Barbados; Bermuda; Bonaire; St Eustatius and Saba; British Antarctic Territory; British Indian Ocean Territory; British Virgin Islands; Brunei (added 11 August 2020 – if you arrived in England from Brunei before 11 August, you will need to self–isolate); Cayman Islands; the Channel Islands; Curaçao; Cyprus; Denmark; Dominica; Estonia; Falkland Islands; Faroe Islands; Fiji; Finland; French Polynesia; Gibraltar; Germany; Greece; Greenland; Grenada; Guadeloupe; Hong Kong; Hungary; Iceland; Ireland; the Isle of Man; Italy; Japan; Latvia; Liechtenstein; Lithuania; Macao (Macau); Malaysia (added 11 August 2020 – if you arrived in England from Malaysia before 11 August, you will need to self–isolate); Mauritius; Montserrat; New Caledonia; New Zealand; Norway; Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands; Poland; Portugal (added 4am, Saturday 22 August 2020 – if you arrived in England from Portugal before 4am, 22 August, you will need to self–isolate); Reunion; San Marino; Seychelles; Slovakia; Slovenia; South Korea; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; St Barthélemy; St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; St Kitts and Nevis; St Lucia; St Pierre and Miquelon; St Vincent and the Grenadines; Taiwan; Turkey; Vatican City State; Vietnam.