Brits advised against travel to Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands over Covid-19 risk

The FCO has advised against all but essential travel. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands over fears of rising infections.

The government had previously only advised against travel to the mainland, telling travellers they would need to quarantine for 14-days upon arrival to the UK.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its travel advice for visits to Spain, saying: "The FCO advise against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks in the country."

An FCO spokesman said: "We have considered the overall situation for British nationals travelling to and from the Balearic and Canary Islands, including the impact of the requirement to self-isolate on return to the UK, and concluded that we should advise British nationals against all non-essential travel to the whole of Spain."

Earlier today, the Spanish government said it was in talks with the UK about excluding the Balearic and Canary islands from its quarantine measures.

Downing Street had also warned that "no travel is risk free".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said decisions on border measures and travel advice "can be changed rapidly if necessary to help stop the spread of the disease".

He went on: "Unfortunately no travel is risk-free during this pandemic and disruption is possible and so anyone travelling abroad should be aware that our travel advice and exemption list is under constant review as we monitor the international situation."

