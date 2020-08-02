Finnish Prime Minister marries childhood sweetheart in intimate ceremony

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has married eight months after becoming the head of her government. Picture: Instagram/SannaMarin

By Kate Buck

The Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has announced she has married her boyfriend of 16-years in an intimate ceremony.

Ms Marin and Markus Raikkonen, both 34, tied the knot on Saturday, and released a gorgeous photo of the happy occasion on her social media account.

She said: "Yesterday we said to each other the will. I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love.

"We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other at the bottom and in the storm. We have lived together in our youth, grown up and grown older to our beloved daughter.

"Of all the people, you're right for me. Thank you for being by my side."

Finland's government said on its website that the wedding took place at Kesaranta, the prime minister's official residence, and the couple's family and closest friends attended.

They have been together for 16 years and have a two-year-old daughter.

Ms Marin, a Social Democrat who has been a prolific user of social media and a keen advocate for environmental issues, became Finland's prime minister in December.

At the time, she was the world's youngest serving head of government - a distinction she lost a few weeks later with the return to power of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who turns 34 later this month.