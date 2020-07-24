Garmin down as smartwatch maker hit by ransomware attack

By Maddie Goodfellow

Smartwatch maker Garmin has been forced to shut down its call centres, websites and online services for more than 24 hours after being hit by a ransomware attack.

The attack encrypted the company's internal network and production systems.

Garmin was forced to shut down services including the website, all customer services, phone lines, online chat and email.

It also shut down the Garmin connect service, used by millions of Garmin watch suers worldwide to synchronise sporting activities such as running, swimming and cycling, with a smartphone app to monitor performance.

In a message shared to Twitter, the company said: “We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect.

“This outage also affects our call centres and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats.

"We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for this inconvenience.”

It is not yet known if the attack has impacted on any customer data.

Garmin also hold aviation database services, and according to ZDnet.com, this has impacted production lines in Asia.

Pilots told te website that they cannot download the new Garmin software, which provides up-to-date versions of the aviation database, which is a legal requirement for flying.

The Garmin Pilot app, which is used to schedule and plan flights, was also hit by the attack.

Garmin has refused to comment on suggestions that the issues have been caused by ransomware, saying only that it is investigating.