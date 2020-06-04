George Floyd memorial: Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Mr Floyd's son Quincy Mason (centre) kneels with his uncle Twain Mason (right) and family lawyer Ben Crump (left) at a memorial site. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A memorial for George Floyd will be held in Minneapolis later today and will include a eulogy from civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton.

The two-hour service will be held in the Lindquist Sanctuary of the Trask Word and Worship Center on the city's North Central University campus, and will run from 1pm-3pm local time (7pm - 9pm BST).

It is a private memorial with an undisclosed guest list - although Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said he plans to attend.

Hundreds of people are also expected to gather outside the location, according to local media.

READ MORE: Shop owner who called police on George Floyd says he won't again until they 'stop killing innocent people'

Sharpton, who is due to deliver a eulogy, arrived in Minneapolis last night and posted video to his social media showing him meeting some of Mr Floyd's family.

"We must keep them uplifted," he noted in his tweet.

Meeting the family of #GeorgeFloyd in person for the first time, we must keep them uplifted.

Cc: @attorneycrump @NationalAction pic.twitter.com/gjo373tnJ3 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2020

Mr Floyd's death incensed America after now infamous footage showed the unarmed 46-year-old's final moments as he laid face down on road in Minneapolis with a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck.

Despite pleas from Mr Floyd that he couldn't breathe, Chauvin remained in place for more than eight minutes.

Mr Floyd never regained consciousness - and his death has since revived fierce debate about racial discrimination in the US judicial system, and has sparked protests against police brutality worldwide.

READ MORE: Protesters tear gassed so Donald Trump can have photos taken at church

READ MORE: Lorry drives into protest for George Floyd on Minneapolis highway

George Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for minutes on end. Picture: Social media

The memorial on Thursday is the first of three scheduled ahead of Mr Floyd's funeral next week in Houston, Texas, the city where spent most of his life.

A second will be held on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born.

On Monday afternoon, a public viewing will be held at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. His funeral will be held the following morning.

READ MORE: President Trump says New York is 'lost' to 'lowlifes and scum' amid protests

READ MORE: Police officers across the US take a knee to honour George Floyd and the protests

Alongside Sharpton's eulogy on Thursday will be a statement from the family's lawyer, Ben Crump, and participation of Mr Floyd's other relatives.

It will be broadcast on local media channels.

The memorial also comes just a day after Chauvin's charges were elevated from third-degree to second-degree murder, and the three police officers he was on duty with at the time of Mr Floyd's death also received charges.

Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.