George Floyd told police officers 'I can’t breathe' more than 20 times during arrest

By Megan White

George Floyd told police officers “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times while Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed into his neck, according to new court papers.

The transcripts also show Mr Floyd was cooperating with the police and said: “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I need some water or something, please.”

They were made public as part of former officer Thomas Lane’s bid to have his charge of aiding and abetting Chauvin dismissed.

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after having his neck knelt on for eight minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism.

He had been arrested outside a shop where he was suspected of having used a forged bank note to buy cigarettes.

Before he passed away, Mr Floyd cried for his late mother and his children.

Former police officer Thomas Lane. Picture: PA

He said: “Momma, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane, and the other two officers J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane, 37, was restraining Mr Floyd’s legs while Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Lane was released on bail on June 10 despite having a $750,000 bond.

Lane's lawyer Earl Gray spoke to media following his client's release, and said Lane was only on his fourth day on the job.

"What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer (Chauvin) said?," he said during a court hearing.

Chauvin remains in jail in lieu of $1.25m bail.