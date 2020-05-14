German cafe makes customers wear 'noodle hats' to enforce social distancing

Staff introduced the inventive measure to enforce social distancing rules. Picture: Facebook - Cafe & Konditorei Rothe

By Matt Drake

A German cafe is making customers wear swimming pool noodles on their heads to enforce social distancing.

The Cafe & Konditorei Rothe in Schwerin, Germany, have made straw hats with two swimming pool floats taped to them which are given to customers to wear when they take their seats.

Staff introduced the inventive measure to enforce social distancing rules.

A picture of the cafe's customers wearing the noodles on their head went viral after being shared on Facebook - who all seem relaxed and content with their unconventional headgear.

One Facebook user said: "My husband had suggested a week ago that we in Spain should all wear wide sombreros. Ahead of his time!"

Another added: "So, I think that's innovative. There is certainly a portion of ironic humour in it!"

But some people were worried about cross-contamination and hoped the hats were cleaned between seatings.

Germany has reopened cafes and restaurants across the country as it begins to ease the lockdown.

Local governments are following their own timetables in letting restaurants and cafes reopen since May 11.

Last week Chancellor Merkel said all shops were allowed to reopen, pupils will begin school again, and two households will be able to meet and eat together.

Germany also plans to open its borders with France, Switzerland and Austria from June 15 after imposing restrictions two months ago to help curb the spread of the virus.

It has 74,098 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,861 recorded deaths, John Hopkins reported.