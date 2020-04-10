Global coronavirus death toll edges towards 100,000

By Maddie Goodfellow

At least 96,000 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.6 million cases now confirmed in 185 countries.

More than half of the confirmed cases are in Europe, with Spain and Italy the worst affected countries.

However, the United States now has more than twice as many confirmed cases as any other single country, but Italy still has the highest death toll.

The number of deaths from the virus in the US now stands at nearly 17,000.

It now has more than five times the official number recorded in China. China's official death toll from the outbreak is just over 3,300 and on Thursday, China reported only two new deaths.

European countries are still seeing a steep rise in cases and deaths, but hopes are rising as infection cases slow due to social distancing measures.

Italy has the highest death toll of any single country in the world, with more than 18,200 deaths so far, but recent data suggests the infection rate is slowing.

Spain's death toll rose to 15,447 on Friday - the second highest of any country.

There are now nearly 153,000 confirmed cases in Spain, but data shows the rate of new cases is falling.

The Spanish government has extended the state of emergency until 26 April to help curb the spread of the virus.

France has also passed 10,000 deaths with the virus, becoming the fourth country after Italy, Spain and the US.

In the UK, there have been almost 9,000 deaths.

The worst affected area of the US, New York, has more than 161,000 cases.

The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March.

The true figure for the number of people with coronavirus is thought to be much higher as many of those with milder symptoms have not been tested and counted.